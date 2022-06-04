Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Cut to $324.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.00.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of MCO stock opened at $285.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.01. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $269.47 and a 1-year high of $407.94.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in Moody’s by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 46,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Moody’s by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 96,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,606,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $7,451,000. Natixis grew its position in Moody’s by 840.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 125,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,550,000 after buying an additional 112,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,509,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.