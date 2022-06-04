Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.85.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $19.02 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $238,652.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,708.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

