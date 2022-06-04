SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of immunotherapies leveraging fully human polyclonal antibodies. It produces natural, specifically targeted, high-potency, human polyclonal immunotherapies. SAB Biotherapeutics Inc., formerly known as Big Cypress Acquisition Corp., is based in SIOUX FALLS, S.D. “

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on SAB Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

SABS opened at 2.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of 1.61 and a 52-week high of 12.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is 4.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SABS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SAB Biotherapeutics (SABS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.