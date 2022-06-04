Wolfe Research Lowers Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $128.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $211.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.38.

DIS stock opened at $108.67 on Thursday. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $197.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

