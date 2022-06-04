RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RenovoRx Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. “

RNXT opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. RenovoRx has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

RenovoRx ( NASDAQ:RNXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). On average, analysts expect that RenovoRx will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNXT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RenovoRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RenovoRx during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RenovoRx during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

