Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) PT Lowered to $73.00

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Wolfe Research from $88.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MSGE. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.54. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $57.66 and a 52-week high of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.66) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,836.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 51.6% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 118.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

