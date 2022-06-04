Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $261.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $497.00 to $261.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Macquarie cut shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.08.

NFLX stock opened at $198.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.45. Netflix has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

