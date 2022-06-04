Truist Financial Lowers nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $70.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 94.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that nCino will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $72,556.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,958,765.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $96,640.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,537.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in nCino in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

