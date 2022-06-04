UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on UWMC. UBS Group lowered shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Get UWM alerts:

Shares of UWM stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $369.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94. UWM has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. UWM had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UWM will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UWM by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UWM by 59.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,617 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of UWM by 9.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of UWM by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.