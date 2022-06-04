BMO Capital Markets Trims Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Target Price to $309.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.00.

Moody’s stock opened at $285.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $314.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.01. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $269.47 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Moody’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Moody’s by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

