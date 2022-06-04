Truist Financial Trims DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Target Price to $185.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 171.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DASH. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.24.

DASH opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.75. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $57.60 and a twelve month high of $257.25.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $71,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 390,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 409,548 shares of company stock valued at $36,818,066. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DoorDash by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,171 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,811,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in DoorDash by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

