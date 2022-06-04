MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $500.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $650.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 83.06% from the stock’s previous close.

MDB has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.00.

MDB stock opened at $273.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $213.39 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $337.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 1.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total value of $14,433,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,432,330.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total transaction of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,473,328.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,809 shares of company stock valued at $32,992,875. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in MongoDB by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318,259 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $675,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

