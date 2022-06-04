Raymond James & Associates Has $162,000 Position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,989,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in FinVolution Group by 338.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 354,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 273,820 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in FinVolution Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,276,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 382,238 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in FinVolution Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,535,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.27 to $5.33 in a report on Wednesday. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Shares of FINV stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. FinVolution Group has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $384.15 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 25.43%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. FinVolution Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.62%.

FinVolution Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

