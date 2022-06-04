Northern Trust Corp Has $1.25 Million Stake in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.20% of SkyWater Technology worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 9,192 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $52,762.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Manko sold 25,200 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $258,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,203 shares of company stock worth $321,457 over the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKYT. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

NASDAQ SKYT opened at $6.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 4.14. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

