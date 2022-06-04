Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pareto Securities downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.88. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.16.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 51.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.30%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.38%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

