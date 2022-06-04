Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Immuneering worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter worth $52,403,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter worth $40,472,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter worth $28,935,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter worth $18,082,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter worth $5,310,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Immuneering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Laurie Keating acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 21,451 shares of company stock worth $123,501.

IMRX stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. Immuneering Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99. The company has a market cap of $125.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Immuneering had a negative net margin of 2,651.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immuneering Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

