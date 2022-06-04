Northern Trust Corp Sells 311,335 Shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,335 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hemisphere Media Group were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HMTV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 1,299.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 191,006 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HMTV shares. StockNews.com downgraded Hemisphere Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Hemisphere Media Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim downgraded Hemisphere Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

HMTV stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $278.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $56.82 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $246,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,050,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,696,879.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $40,338.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 770,299 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,777 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hemisphere Media Group (Get Rating)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.