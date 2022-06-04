Northern Trust Corp Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,938 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.11% of AvePoint worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,905,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,140,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 4,359.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 842,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $1,887,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $5.92 on Friday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.73.

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 29.73% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $53.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.49.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

