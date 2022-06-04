Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,546 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,540 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $8,133,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $4,731,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. Analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GFL shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. CIBC reduced their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.89.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

