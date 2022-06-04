Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,006 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,551 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $21,054,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,448 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,918 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,775 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,966 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 30th. B. Riley cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

SIMO opened at $91.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $58.86 and a 1-year high of $98.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.59.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.46 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

About Silicon Motion Technology (Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.