Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,776 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in DHI Group were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,701,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in DHI Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 844,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 112,400 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in DHI Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 602,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 101,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DHI Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC raised its position in DHI Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHX stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. DHI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $353.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.48 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHX shares. StockNews.com upgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DHI Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

