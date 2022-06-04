Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 451,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 105,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $1,816,000.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

