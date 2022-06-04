Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOOG. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after buying an additional 29,225 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,200,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 279,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,633,000 after buying an additional 15,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,570,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $236.33 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $306.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.33 and its 200 day moving average is $269.16.

