Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,382 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCP. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 8.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 20.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Shares of NYSE:DCP opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $39.54.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.70%.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

