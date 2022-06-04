Northern Trust Corp Buys Shares of 13,336 Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $71.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.83. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $66.54 and a twelve month high of $88.85.

