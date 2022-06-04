Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vertex were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,954,000 after acquiring an additional 664,495 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Vertex by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 487,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 257,825 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Vertex by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,537,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,986,000 after purchasing an additional 221,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vertex by 1,697.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 163,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. 19.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VERX shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

Vertex stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -563.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. Vertex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $22.88.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.03 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

