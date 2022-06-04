Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Sells $2,527,350.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $14,541,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $703.55 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $577.20 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.88 billion, a PE ratio of 95.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $893.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $942.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,918,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 100.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,044,000 after buying an additional 4,686,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after buying an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Tesla by 269,229.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,738,477,000 after buying an additional 1,612,687 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Tesla by 38,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after buying an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $901.82.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

