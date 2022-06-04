Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells $3,140,880.96 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) insider Joseph Gebbia sold 26,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $3,140,880.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $2,378,119.50.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.44, for a total value of $42,360,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total value of $2,574,800.01.

On Monday, March 21st, Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $48,513,000.00.

Airbnb stock opened at $119.83 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.74 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.30 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.16.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ABNB. Barclays dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

