ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) COO Sells $3,342,640.00 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ServiceNow stock opened at $492.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $487.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $554.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after purchasing an additional 241,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,385 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.