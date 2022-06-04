Corie S. Barry Sells 44,619 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $3,599,860.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,793,476.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE BBY opened at $80.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.07 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

BBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Best Buy to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Best Buy to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after acquiring an additional 282,542 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,328 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

