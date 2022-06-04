Gary W. Rollins Sells 500,000 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $4,770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,540,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,855,339.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RES opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.52. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. RPC had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. RPC’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RPC to $10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Sunday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in RPC by 48.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of RPC by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RPC by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of RPC by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of RPC by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

