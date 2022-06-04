Jonathan C. Javitt Acquires 100,000 Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Stock

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) insider Jonathan C. Javitt purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $5,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 146,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,487,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NRXP stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 2,345.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

