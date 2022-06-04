Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,904 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Perpetua Resources were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 458.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPTA. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Perpetua Resources from $12.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perpetua Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

In other news, Director Chris J. Robison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $123,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $3.54 on Friday. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $222.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.