Northern Trust Corp Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.71% of Clipper Realty worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 150.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLPR opened at $8.64 on Friday. Clipper Realty Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.78 million, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -88.37%.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

