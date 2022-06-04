Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,908 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.84% of Sharps Compliance worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMED. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sharps Compliance by 244.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 428,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sharps Compliance by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after buying an additional 48,521 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sharps Compliance by 628.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 24,864 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sharps Compliance by 344.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 381,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.01. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sharps Compliance ( NASDAQ:SMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 33,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $142,216.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,088 shares in the company, valued at $376,135.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,294 shares of company stock worth $640,904. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMED. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sharps Compliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Sharps Compliance Profile (Get Rating)

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.