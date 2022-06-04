Northern Trust Corp Invests $1.15 Million in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 102,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Separately, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin F. Roper bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $226,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin F. Roper bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $422,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,700. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COCO stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $18.61.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COCO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

