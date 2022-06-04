Northern Trust Corp Purchases 21,080 Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.07% of Hyzon Motors worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth about $74,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HYZN stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HYZN. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyzon Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.89.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

