Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications. Additionally, Xenetic is leveraging PolyXen(TM), its proprietary drug delivery platform, by partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. PolyXen(TM) has demonstrated its ability to improve the half-life and other pharmacological properties of next-generation biologic drugs. The Company has an exclusive license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. in the field of coagulation disorders and expects to earn royalty payments under this agreement. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Xenetic Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of XBIO stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $5.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 277,669 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 53,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. 10.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

