Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.32% from the company’s previous close.

WBA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $43.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $55.82.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

