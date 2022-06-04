Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of VRNT opened at $52.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $41.46 and a 52-week high of $56.39. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -743.75, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Reid French, Jr. acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.70 per share, with a total value of $247,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,514 shares in the company, valued at $395,987.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $113,079.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,403,094.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,750. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at about $7,477,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 816.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 102,458 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 35.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,913,000 after acquiring an additional 181,971 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Verint Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,354,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,039,000 after acquiring an additional 26,148 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at about $719,000.

Verint Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.