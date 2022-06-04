Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $93.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $72.00.

VC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Visteon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.15.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $110.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visteon has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $134.57. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 67.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.61.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.45. Visteon had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visteon will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after buying an additional 20,744 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,667,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,790,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth about $621,000.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

