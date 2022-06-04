Financial Contrast: CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) versus VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) and VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CEVA and VNET Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA 1.77% 2.51% 2.12% VNET Group 10.41% 8.95% 2.85%

This table compares CEVA and VNET Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA $122.71 million 6.90 $400,000.00 $0.10 365.10 VNET Group $971.32 million 0.81 $78.48 million ($0.18) -29.83

VNET Group has higher revenue and earnings than CEVA. VNET Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEVA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of CEVA shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of CEVA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of VNET Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CEVA and VNET Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA 0 0 2 0 3.00 VNET Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

CEVA presently has a consensus target price of $58.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.23%. VNET Group has a consensus target price of $16.82, suggesting a potential upside of 213.22%. Given VNET Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VNET Group is more favorable than CEVA.

Risk & Volatility

CEVA has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VNET Group has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VNET Group beats CEVA on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CEVA Company Profile (Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc. operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI). The company licenses a family of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, and integrated IP solutions, including DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile, IoT, and infrastructure; imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled devices; audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets; sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit solutions for hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls, and IoT; and wireless IoT for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 4/5/6/6E, Ultra-wideband (UWB), and NB-IoT. Its technologies are licensed to companies, which design, manufacture, market, and sell application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial, aerospace and defense, and IoT companies for incorporation into various end products. The company delivers its DSP cores, platforms, and AI processors in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. The company licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

VNET Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc., an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network. The company's hosting and related services include managed hosting services that offer data center space to house its customers' servers and networking equipment, and provide tailored server administration services; and interconnectivity services that enable customers to connect their servers with internet backbones and other networks through its border gateway protocol network or single-line, dual-line, or multiple-line network. Its hosting and related services also comprise cloud services that enable businesses to run their applications over the internet using its IT infrastructure; virtual private network services; hybrid IT Services, which provide customers with a complete package of infrastructure service offerings; and other value-added services, such as firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services. In addition, the company provides traffic charts and analysis, gateway monitoring for servers, domain name system setup, defense mechanism against distributed denial of service attacks, basic setting of switches and routers, and virus protections; and managed network service. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 32 self-built data centers housing 49,876 cabinets and 52 partnered data centers housing with 3,677 cabinets. It has a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corporation. The company was formerly known as 21Vianet Group, Inc. and changed its name to VNET Group, Inc. in October 2021. VNET Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

