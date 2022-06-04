Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) & Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Financial Comparison

Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ – Get Rating) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and Talos Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US $116.23 million 0.01 -$118.86 million N/A N/A Talos Energy $1.24 billion 1.56 -$182.95 million ($1.57) -15.03

Lonestar Resources US has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Talos Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lonestar Resources US and Talos Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US 0 0 0 0 N/A Talos Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83

Talos Energy has a consensus target price of $20.64, suggesting a potential downside of 12.49%. Given Talos Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Lonestar Resources US.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Talos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and Talos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US N/A N/A N/A Talos Energy -9.19% 12.33% 3.10%

Summary

Talos Energy beats Lonestar Resources US on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lonestar Resources US (Get Rating)

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Lonestar Resources US Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Talos Energy (Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

