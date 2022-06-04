Financial Comparison: eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) & Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) and eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Blueprint Medicines has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Blueprint Medicines and eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines -293.97% -35.24% -28.68% eFFECTOR Therapeutics N/A 263.41% 30.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Blueprint Medicines and eFFECTOR Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines 0 4 6 1 2.73 eFFECTOR Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus target price of $101.58, suggesting a potential upside of 71.16%. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $19.64, suggesting a potential upside of 997.21%. Given eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe eFFECTOR Therapeutics is more favorable than Blueprint Medicines.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.7% of Blueprint Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of eFFECTOR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Blueprint Medicines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blueprint Medicines and eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines $180.08 million 19.63 -$644.09 million ($11.05) -5.37 eFFECTOR Therapeutics $1.43 million 51.81 $15.80 million N/A N/A

eFFECTOR Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blueprint Medicines.

Summary

eFFECTOR Therapeutics beats Blueprint Medicines on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing GAVRETO for the treatment of RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, altered solid tumors, medullary thyroid carcinoma, and other solid tumors; BLU-701 and BLU-945 for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor driven non-small-cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC); and BLU-451 to treat NSCLC in patients with epidermal growth factor receptor gene (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutations. In addition, the company is developing BLU-782, for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive; BLU- 222 to treat patients with cyclin E aberrant cancers; and BLU-852 for the treatment of advanced cancers. It has collaboration and license agreements with Clementia Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Proteovant Therapeutics; CStone Pharmaceuticals; Genentech, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; and Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing Zotatifin, a small molecule designed to inhibit eukaryotic initiation factor 4A (eIF4E), which is in phase 2clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. It has a collaboration agreement with Pfizer Inc. to develop inhibitors of eIF4E. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

