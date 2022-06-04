Head to Head Comparison: Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) & Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH)

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Remark and Anghami’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remark $15.99 million 3.09 $27.47 million $0.08 5.88 Anghami $35.50 million 2.26 -$17.79 million N/A N/A

Remark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Anghami.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Remark and Anghami, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remark 0 0 0 0 N/A Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Remark and Anghami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remark 46.18% -163.16% -64.46% Anghami N/A N/A -22.92%

Risk & Volatility

Remark has a beta of 3.45, meaning that its share price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anghami has a beta of -0.82, meaning that its share price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.2% of Remark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of Anghami shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Remark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Remark beats Anghami on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Remark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Remark Holdings, Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries. The company also provides Thermal kits, which includes a thermal imaging camera, calibrating device, computer to monitor the video feed, supporting equipment, and AI software to scan crowds and areas of high foot traffic for indications that certain persons with elevated temperatures may require secondary screening; and rPad thermal imaging devices, a single-post stand to scan individuals on a one-by-one basis for authorized entry. In addition, it owns and operates Sharecare, a web-based platform that facilitates search for health and wellness information; and Bikini.com, an e-commerce website that sells swimwear and accessories in the latest styles, as well as offers advertising services. The company was formerly known as Remark Media, Inc. and changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Remark Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Anghami Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anghami Inc. operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

