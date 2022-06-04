Reviewing Enovix (ENVX) and The Competition

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) is one of 57 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Enovix to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.8% of Enovix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Enovix and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Enovix Competitors 137 668 989 35 2.50

Enovix presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 158.82%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 64.19%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Enovix is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Enovix has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix’s competitors have a beta of 0.36, indicating that their average stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enovix and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix N/A -$125.87 million -12.14 Enovix Competitors $672.47 million $19.67 million 2.88

Enovix’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Enovix. Enovix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Enovix and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix N/A -50.12% -32.99% Enovix Competitors -98.86% -11.84% -4.93%

Summary

Enovix competitors beat Enovix on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Enovix (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

