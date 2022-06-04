Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Lifted to “Outperform” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cowen currently has $75.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XYL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.55.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $85.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem has a 12 month low of $78.92 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Xylem by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Xylem by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

