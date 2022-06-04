Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Shares of STXS stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Stereotaxis has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $153.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.76.

Stereotaxis ( NYSEAMERICAN:STXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 39.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stereotaxis will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stereotaxis news, Director Paul J. Isaac purchased 26,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $47,842.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,456,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,471,244.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Isaac purchased 51,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $91,081.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,296,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,197.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 123,276 shares of company stock worth $221,307 in the last three months. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STXS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stereotaxis in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

