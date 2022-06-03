Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $383,000 Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,352 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,420,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,272 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,896,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,878 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,875,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,936,000 after acquiring an additional 971,962 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,703,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

NYSE CAG opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

