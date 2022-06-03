Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $121.86 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,330 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,965 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 6.1% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $121,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Wedbush cut their price target on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.69.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $274.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $243.00 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.